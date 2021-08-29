Janmashtami 2021: On the special ocassion of the upcoming Hindu festival of Gokulashtami, here we are with 5 most iconic actors who played the role of Lord Krishna onscreen. Scroll down to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As much as reality shows and daily soaps have kept the Indian audiences glued to their TV sets, mythological shows are not far behind either. Yes, there have been a plethora of TV serials and even films based on our Gods and Goddesses especially Lord Krishna. Right from Ramanand Sagar’s iconic show 'Krishna' to Dwarkadheesh - Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, there have been enough times the artists have tried to portray Lord Krishna onscreen.

Therefore, since Janmashtami 2021 is nearing, here we bring you a few iconic actors who absolutely nailed their rolled as Krishna onscreen.

Nitish Bharadwaj

Nitish Bharadwaj is one of the most popular faces who portrayed the role of Lord Krishna onscreen. His character in BR Chopra's Mahabharat became so iconic that many fans actually started associating his face with that of Lord Krishna. Talking about his success, he told Times Of India, “I think it is the safest character to put on a show. Krishna’s life has all the elements of a commercial potboiler.”

Oh My God! was a hit movie directed by Umesh Shukla, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar. Here, Khiladi Kumar essayed the role of modern day Krishna who comes in rescue of one family who is undergoing crisis. His role was not just loved by people but became so popular that he is going to reprise it in the sequel of the film titled Oh My God 2.

Sarvadaman D Banerjee





Sarvadaman Banerjee shot to fame with his portrayal of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar's famous show Krishna. He played the lead 1983's National Award Winning Film Adi Shankaracharya. But the actor was most remembered for his role as Sri Krishna.

Saurabh Raaj Jain





Saurabh Raaj Jain is another actor who played a number of roles in many daily soaps but is best known for portraying Lord Krishna's character. He played the God in Swastik Productions' Mahabharat (2013). He became so popular that he happened to play Lord Vishnu role too.

Dhriti Bhatia





Not just as an adult, but Lord Krishna's beautiful stories have been portrayed when he was a child too. And to showcase the same onscreen a few child artists have also essayed the role of the God in many Tv serials. But, one of the most memorable ones have been actress Dhriti Bhatia who played the character of baby Krishna from Jai Shri Krishna.

