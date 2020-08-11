Janmashtami 2020: So to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, here are some of the most popular TV actors who aced the role of Vasudev-Krishna.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The entire nation is celebrating the Krishna Janmashtami today (Tuesday, August 11) with full fervour and enthusiasm. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, who was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, one of the Great Trinity of Hinduism.

The Krishna Janmashtami, also known as ‘Gokulashtami’, is celebrated on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapad, according to the Hindu calendar. Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with a lot of passion in India, especially in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

As Lord Krishna is highly popular among the Indian masses, the entertainment industry has also portrayed the ‘Makhan Chor’ in several TV shows and Bollywood films. With shows like Mahabharata and Shri Krishna, many TV actors have gained fame and popularity by playing the character of Lord Krishna.

So to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna, here are five most popular TV and movie actors who aced the role of Vasudev-Krishna, one of the most popular and widely revered among Indian divinities.

Nitish Bharadwaj: In 1988 Bharadwaj was selected to play the lead role of Lord Krishna in B. R. Chopra's classic television series Mahabharat. He played the role at the age of 23 and became an overnight star. His performance was loved and appreciated by the audience. In 2000, Bharadwaj appeared in B.R. Chopra's another mythological show Vishnu Puran, where he played the role of Lord Vishnu and his various incarnations. In 2002 he played the role of Rama in Chopra's Ramayan.

Swwapnil Joshi: Ramanand Sagar’s Krishna gained popularity among the masses after his super-hit show Mahabharata. The one actor who gained immense popularity was young Swwapnil Joshi, who aced the role of Lord Krishna. Swwapnil was only 12-13 years old when he was picked for doing the role Shri Krishna and worked for three years for the show.

Sarvadaman D Banerjee: After Swwapnil Joshi, Sarvadaman Banerjee was roped in to play the grown up character of Lord Krishna in Ramanand Sagar’s Krishna show. Sarvadaman's role as Lord Krishna became an instant hit among the viewers in the show back in the year 1993. Fans still remember him for his role and the way he did justice to it.

Meghan Jadhav: After Ramanand Sagar’s 1993 super-hit show Shri Krishna, his son Moti Sagar made a remake of the show in 2008. Meghan Jadhav played the role of grown-up Krishna and became an overnight star with cute looks and smile. Jadhav was highly appreciated for his portrayal of Lord Krishna.

Dhriti Bhatia: Before Meghan Jadhav, the childhood portrayal of Shri Krishna was played by cute little girl Dhriti Bhatia. This cute kid became a household face as she successfully played the role of Lord Krishna as a child. She made her way into the hearts of millions by her naughty and intelligent portrayal of the role.

Mrunal Jain: Mrunal Jain played the role of Lord Krishna in Kahaani Humarey Mahabharat Ki and won hearts with his amazing screen presence. He aced the role and gained immense popularity among masses as Lord Krishna. The show became a big hit and Mrunal Jain also became a TV sensation with his performance.

Posted By: Talib Khan