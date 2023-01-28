Janhvi Kapoor's Sultry Saree Avatar Sets Internet On Fire; Rumored BF Shikhar Pahariya REACTS

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is currently ruling the fashion town in Bollywood with her stunning sartorial choice and seductive charm splashing with her acting skills in the industry. An active user of social media, the 'Mili' star captures herself in beautiful photographs and often posts them on her social media handle.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor donned a dark brown shade saree with a big white beaded nose ring on full display, where the actress was seen posing sensually. Creating waves for her earthen look, Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was also seen in the comment section reacting to her post.

On Friday, Janhvi Kapoor took to her Instagram to post pictures of herself where she was styled in a minimal brown ensemble with dark-toned foundation and heavily kohled eyes, the actress wore a beaded nose ring and kept her hair down with beach waves. The actress only inserted one diya emoticon in her caption.

Taking to her comment section, Janhvi Kapoor's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya dropped a heart emoticon, whereas her step-sister Anshula Kapoor also commented and wrote, "Bro" with fire emoticons. Many other fans of Janhvi praised her look.

Janhvi Kapoor was recently captioned with Shikhar Pahariya at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash in Mumbai. The two were thus seen leaving Rhea Kapoor's residence together in a car and also attended a fashion event together in Delhi in December last year.

Earlier in December, the duo went together on a vacation to Maldives, where the two were not captured together but as they shared their vacation pictures, similarities between the duo's pictures were spotted speculating their trip to be together.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's workfront, the actress was last seen in Mathukutty Xavier's 'Mili' alongside Sunny Kaushal, which was released on November 4. She will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal.' Janhvi also has 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' alongside Rajkumar Rao, who will be portraying the role of a cricketer.