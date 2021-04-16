Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Roohi in which she was starred opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She has several lined up projects including Dostana 2.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The generation Z actress, Janhvi Kapoor is cool, quirky and goofy and her latest dance video is proof of that. Recently, the Roohi actress shared a dance video on her Instagram in which she was seen dancing with her friends on Cardi B's song Up. Well, netizens are in splits after watching the video and we also can't stop wheezing.

Janhvi shared the video with the caption, that read, "I really wish we were cooler than this but." She also added grumpy face emoji with her caption. In the video, she and her friends were trying to catch up with the 'Up' song trend. Though she couldn't match up with the hook steps of the song, however, she made sure to give everyone a good laugh over it.

Watch the video:

What do you think about this video? Is it cool or goofy?

As soon as she shared the video, fans started flooding the comment section with laughing face emojis. One of the users wrote, "Hahaha too cute and funny."

Another user wrote, "cuteness ki dukaan."

Yet another commented, "queen of standing out.. always."

Designer Masaba Gupta also dropped a comment, that reads, "we need to have a chat about this performance."

In just a few hours of sharing the video, it had so far garnered 203,991 likes, at the time of writing this article.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the film Roohi in which she was starred opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. She has several lined up projects including Dostana 2. The film is being helmed by Collin D'Cunha. Earlier, in the film, Kartik Aaryan was playing the lead role. However, according to the latest reports, he is now out of the film because of the unavailability of dates. Apart from this, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry and she recently wrapped the shoot of her forthcoming film.

