Janhvi Kapoor’s New Workout Video Will Make You Want To Run To The Gym ASAP | Watch

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor took to her social media account on Thursday to share a video of herself working out in the gym. The actor could be seen sweating it out in an intense workout regime.

Taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, “antigravity_club mornings are the best kind of mornings.” In the video, the ‘Dhadak’ star can be seen running on the treadmill and performing muscle-building exercises using dumbbells.

Several users took to the comments section of Janhvi Kapoor’s video to react to her workout routine. One user wrote, “Absolute inspiration to hit the gym daily.” Another comment read, “Smashing your ‘23 fitness goals one day at a time.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal. The film, which also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role, was recently shifted to a later date.

The film was postponed due to some time needed to work on the VFX of the film. Director Nitesh Tiwari said, “The visual finesse we want to achieve on these sequences will need more time than we expected. We don’t want to cut short at anything because our purpose is to bring nothing but the best version of our vision to our viewers.”

Director and producer Ashwini Tiwari took to her Instagram account to write a note about Bawaal going on floors and wrote, “A BAWAAL NOTE. As we finished making our beautiful story ‘Bawaal’. We want to thank all our partners who have shown so much of love and oneness in making this story their own and walking the path till the end. It was a very difficult shoot but when there are smiling faces it makes the director go on.”

“Thank you Sajid Nadiadwala & Wardha Nadiadwala for believing in this story we shared with you on a bright full moon day. Thank-you for believing in Earthsky and making us your partners. The collaboration has been such a joy and we look forward for many more. Thank-you Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor and every actor who made Bawaal shine with their on-screen presence,” the note further added.

Ashwini Tiwari concluded by writing, “Thank-you to all our talented partners in all departments who relentlessly never gave up in the most challenging situation.”