Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Mili’ Screening Attended By Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal And More | See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal’s survivor-drama film ‘Mili’ releases in cinemas today. The film has been helmed by Mathukutty Xavier and is the Hindi language remake of the Malayalam film ‘Helen’.

The screening of ‘Mili’ was held in Mumbai on Thursday with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. Sunny Kaushal’s family, including brother Vicky, father Sham and mother Veena Kaushal were also spotted posing happily for the paparazzi present.

Janhvi Kapoor looked beautiful in her ethnic beige ethnic wear. The 25-year-old star was accompanied at the screening by father Boney Kapoor, who is also the producer of the film. Veteran star Rekha was also present at ‘Mili’ screening.

Janhvi’s Bollywood BFF’s Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan arrived together at the screening. The duo were in a playful mode and were seen laughing and giggling together.

Also in attendance were Sunny Kaushal’s rumored girlfriend Sharvari Wagh, Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif amongst others. Take a look at some pictures from the event:

(Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Notably, ‘Mili’ marks Janhvi Kapoor’s third solo consecutive solo release as the lead. Janhvi earlier starred in the biopic drama film ‘Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl’ and this year in ‘Good Luck Jerry’. However, both films had a direct-to-digital release.

“I believed in all of these films. I knew we had a good film and good performances in hand. But with ‘Gunjan…’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’, there was no pressure or fear of the value of the film being tainted by a (box office) number. Here, I have so much confidence that it (‘Mili’) is a good film but I am scared about the conversation, which will be about numbers,” said Janhvi in an interview with PTI.

‘Mili’ will clash at the box-office with Katrina Kaif’s horror-comedy film ‘Phone Bhoot’. Also starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar, the film has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

‘Double XL’ starring Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi will also arrive in theaters with ‘Phone Bhoot’ and ‘Mili’.