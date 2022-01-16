New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood Actress Janhvi Kapoor is known for her bold and eye-catchy fashion choices. She enjoys several compliments on her stunning pictures and goofy reels that she shares with her fans on social media. This Sunday as well, Janhvi give her fans a pink treat and a sneak-peak into her 'Self-care Weekend'.

She unwinded the weekend filled with Vitamin C and Vitamin Sea. Janhvi once again stunned in her swimsuits, this time the actress chose a bright pink, slightly transparent swimsuit to enjoy her out by the swimming pool.

See Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi posted a series of photos on Sunday and revealed her mantra to a perfect weekend. In one of the picturesJanhvi can be seen donning a white crop shirt under which she was wearing a bikini top along with shorts. While in the subsequent pictures, Janhvi was seen posing with her skin-care essentials and then with a face mask as she lay next to a pool in her pink swimsuit.

Earlier, during her Dubai Trips, Janhvi took the internet down by slaying another one of her swimsuits. She was seen in a floral black bikini top and bottom on the sands of Dubai. Prior to that, she shared her breathtaking swimsuit looks from Goa and Maldives.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Not a long ago, Janhvi Kapoor had tested positive for COVID-19. After testing negative, she shared a note on the same on her Instagram story and shared, “Hey guys, so I and my sister tested positive for Covid 19 on the 3rd of January. We have now completed the BMC required days of home isolation and have both tested negative. The first two days were tough, and then every other day got better. The only way to protect ourselves from this virus is to mask up and vaccinate! Take care everyone.”

On the work front, Janhvi will be seen in films 'Good Luck Jerry', 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' and 'Dostana 2' and she was last seen in a 'horror-comedy' titled Roohi.

Posted By: Ashita Singh