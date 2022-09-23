Janhvi Kapoor’s Fitness Routine Will Make Your Jaws Drop | Watch

Janhvi Kapoor never leaves a chance to stun her fans with her workout regime. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. The diva often takes to her social media account to post pictures and videos of her workout regime, leaving her fans impressed.

Recently, the ‘Dhadak’ star took to her Instagram video to share an unseen fitness routine, featuring herself. Looking pretty in a green-athleisure outfit, the diva was seen lifting up weights and doing heavy-weight exercises as she rehearsed for a dance performance at a recently held event. Watch her video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

Fans flooded the comments section with hearts and fire emojis. One fan wrote, “Hard working the key of success.” Another wrote, “So much dedication.”

Janhvi Kapoor is very popular when it comes to social media. The actor enjoys making reels on trends with her crew and often posts off-screen pictures from her shoots to update her fans.

Recently, the actor had posted pictures of herself where she made for a hot style statement in a white bodycon dress. In the caption, she wrote, “passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say” Fans commented on the pictures stating, “You are so gorgeous.” Another wrote, “Killer Janhvi.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar special film, ‘Goodluck Jerry’. The film streamed directly on the OTT giant and was widely appreciated by the fans and audiences alike. Janhvi got praised for her role in the film and also received good reviews for her performance.

Janhvi is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film, the cricket-drama ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The film also features Rajkummar Rao, who had previously shared screen space with Janhvi in the 2020-flm, ‘Roohi’. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma, who had also directed Janhvi’s film, ‘Gunjan Saxena.’

Apart from these, she is also shooting for ‘Bawaal’ opposite Varun Dhawan.