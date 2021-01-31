The shooting of the film Good Luck Jerry began a few weeks back but it was halted due to the ongoing farmers' protest. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Sengupta.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The shooting of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film 'Good Luck Jerry' has once again halted by a group of farmers protesting against the farm laws. The incident took place in Patiala on Saturday when the agitating farmers disrupted the shoot of the film, and demanded a statement from the actress in support of the farmers's protest against the three new laws.

The protesting farmers said that they would not allow the shooting of the film in Patiala until the actress makes a statement in support of their demonstration against the agri laws. Earlier also, the farmers had stopped the shooting of Jahnvi's film in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

"We had earlier told them that we would not allow shooting of the film here. But they still held a shooting. We stopped it again today," a protestor was quoted as saying by PTI.

The protestor further said that they have no grudges against any person and they will allow the shooting of the film if Janhvi makes a statement in support of the farmers.

Earlier, the pictures of Janhvi were doing rounds on the internet as she was caught in the middle of the crowded market. She was also seen posing for selfies with fans. As soon as her pictures went viral on the internet, it reminded netizens of her mother Sridevi, and many users said that her look from the film Good Luck Jerry is pretty much similar to English Vinglish.

The shooting of the film Good Luck Jerry began a few weeks back but it was halted due to the ongoing farmers' protest. Due to the halt, the cast and crew of the film have now moved to Chandigarh. The film is being helmed by Siddharth Sengupta.

