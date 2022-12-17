Janhvi Kapoor’s All-Black Look Will Remind You Of Morticia From Addams Family | See Pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's outfits and looks are often considered the talk of the town, as the actress always sizzles with her outfit game on her Instagram. The actress took to her Instagram posting pictures in an all-black outfit making a strong statement that she looked astonishing.

The actress wore a black gown at the Grazia Young Fashion Awards 2022, where she looked stunning in a latex black long gown paired with black full-length gloves of the same texture.

Many of her fans and friends from the Bollywood industry compared the actress to Morticia Addam in The Addams Family series, where people were drooling over her outfit and style. The 'Mili' actress kept her sleek hair down, finishing the look with subtle makeup with nude lips.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Along with her fans, her co-star from 'Bawaal' Varun Dhawan dropped a comment comparing her look with the Addams Family lead, where the actor wrote, "Addams Family." Actress and her cousin sister Shanaya Kapoor also dropped a comment where the star wrote, "Too Good" with various emoticons on the side. Janhvi's friend Orhan Awatramani also wrote, "Icon' saluting her all-black look.

Reacting to the pictures, many fans of Janhvi Kapoor compared the actress's looks to the Kardashians. A social media user wrote, "Indian Kim Kardashian." Whereas another wrote, "You should have worn the gloves on the carpet." Another fan wrote, "Your style is very cool." While many other comments mentioned her as "Beautiful and stunning."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor recently came back from the Maldives where the actress made glamorous appearances taking the show on her Instagram. The actress was seen wearing a mermaid-inspired neon gown, whereas co-incidentally her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was also spotted vacationing with her in the Maldives.

Talking about her work, the actress had a memorable year as she gave a good performance in 'Good Luck Jerry', whereas recently the actress was also seen in 'Mili' which hit the theaters last month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The actress will next be seen in Nitish Tiwari's 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan. She is also paired with Rajkumar Rao in 'Mr. and Mrs. Mahi' helmed by Sharan Sharma.