Janhvi Kapoor was practicing a dance step behind the sets with YouTuber Kusha Kapila when she happened to use the curse word unknowingly. Scroll down to watch the video and know the whole incident

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor who usually comes across as very calm and composed recently lost her temper and happened to use a curse word! Well, this isn't as serious as it sounds. Basically, she was at the sets of an interview where she was learning a dance move from a video, and since the actress couldn't hear anything due to the noise at the back, she got quite frustrated and asked everyone to "Shut the f**k up".

Yes, the video was a behind-the-scene glimpse of an episode Social Media Star, hosted by Janice Sequeira where YouTuber Kusha Kapila was also invited as a guest along with Janhvi.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor panicked after saying a swear word during a live Instagram video on Sunday. Janhvi and influencer Kusha Kapila shot for an episode of Social Media Star, hosted by Janice Sequeira.

Take a look at Janice Sequeira's Instagram video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85)

From the video, it looks like they had a lot of fun. As soon as the video was dropped, fans started commenting. One user wrote, "Janhvi is literally the cutest," while some reacted with heart emojis.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi has quite a few projects in her kitty including 'Good Luck Jerry', Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2' which is a sequel of 2008 film 'Dostana' and mutli-starrer 'Takht' which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and others in pivotal roles.

For the unversed, Janhvi belongs to a prolific film family of Kapoors. She is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi Kapoor. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter.

Later she gained fame for her performances in films like Ghost Stories, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, and Roohi.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal