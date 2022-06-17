New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor is all set to begin a new adventure and wants all her fans to wish her good luck! The actress who is all set to feature in 'Good Luck Jerry' unveiled the first look of herself from the movie. The film is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. The actress shared the posters of the film on her social media handle, and the film is the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila.

Taking to Instagram, Janhvi posted two pictures. In the first picture, Janhvi can be seen holding a gun. The actress can also be seen wearing a nose ring. Another poster shows her hiding from someone.

Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "Nikal Padi hu main Ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge (I have set out on a new adventure, won't you say good luck) #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar."

Take a look at the pictures shared by Janhvi here:

As soon as the picture went online, plenty of Janhvi's fans wished her “good luck” for the film in the comments section.

About the film 'Good Luck Jerry'

The movie is helmed by Sidharth Sengupta and shows Janhvi in the titular role of Jerry. Apart from Jahnvi, the movie also stars, Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh.

The movie is said to be a black comedy.

Meanwhile, on Janhvi, work front, the actress will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming directorial Bawaal, opposite Varun Dhawan. The actress will also appear in Mr And Mrs Mahi, in which she plays the role of a cricketer.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen