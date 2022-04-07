New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The entire Bollywood knows that Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday are best friends forever. The star kids have often been spotted together post diners and on even girls' night out. Recently, Janhvi and Ananya were spotted stepping out of a restaurant in Mumbai. While Ananya went for basics with a white crop top and white jeans, it was Janhvi's dress that grabbed netizens' eyeballs.

In the pictures, Ananya Panday was seen wearing a white crop top with white ripped jeans, it was Janhvi, who stole the spotlight. Janhvi was seen wearing a blue backless jumpsuit and looked every bit stunning as she stepped out of the restaurant post-dinner.

Soon after the stars stepped out of the restaurant, the paparazzi captured both Janhvi and Ananya. While fans found only a few pictures of Ananya, it is evident that paps were focused on Janhvi.

Take a look at the pictures and videos here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

As soon as the post went online, fans spammed the comment section with love and fire emojis. However, the comments about Janhvi’s outfit were divided. While some fans said that the actress carried the dress with elegance, some did not approve of her fashion choice.

One fan commented. ‘Wannabe Kim Kardashian of the East’, another wrote, ‘Sasti kylie Jenner’. One fan wrote, ‘Ananya always looks like that friends who just tags along with anyone’.

Meanwhile, during the release of Dhadak, several rumours surfaced online that Janhvi and Ishaan dated during the filming of Dhadak.

Talking about Janhvi's work front, the actress will be next seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. The film will hit the screen on April 7, 2023. Janhvi will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Her forthcoming films also include Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen