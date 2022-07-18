Janhvi Kapoor Treks In The Woods With Friends, Calls It 'A Good Day' | See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor, who is currently busy shooting for her film 'Bawaal', took a break from her filming schedule and went for trekking. The actress is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her personal and professional life. Now, she has shared a bunch of pictures from her trek and she looks stunning as always.

Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "it was a good day".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi kept her outfit casual yet stunning and wore brown pants with a matching top. She kept her makeup look natural and kept her hair open.

She also shared a fun video with her team in which she can be seen dancing to her new song 'Mor Mor' from Good Luck Jerry. Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "Aap kaise dikhte hain aur kaise hain asal mein? Bataiye zara nikaliye apne Mor wale pankh. Mor Mor out".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

She also posted pictures with her Bawaal co-star Varun Dhawan. In the first picture, the duo can be seen posing for the camera, meanwhile, in the second pic, they can be seen goofing around. She wrote, "Instagram vs reality".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi's film 'Good LUck Jerry' will release on July 29, 2022. Sharing the trailer, Janhvi wrote, "FINALLY! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi". (Finally meet Jerry. And remember, I am not what I look like.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The actress also introduced the other characters from the film on another poster. She wrote, "Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Good Luck Jerry is a dark comedy film, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Meanwhile, Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it will release in 2023.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi. She will also star in Mr And Mrs Mahi, along with Rajkumar Rao.