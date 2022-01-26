New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday, shared some pictures which showed that she has begun prepping for her next venture Mr. and Mrs. Mahi. Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is a story about cricketing aspirations and the film will also see Rajkummar Rao in it alongside Janhvi Kapoor. In the pictures shared by Janhvi, she can be seen training for the movie in a cricket camp and pics also feature Dinesh Karthik in it.

In the first Pic, Janhvi can be seen wearing a helmet and it seems she is batting. The second picture features clouds and the other picture features cricketer Dinesh Karthik and wicket Keeper Sharan Sharma. On the of the pic is group shot of Janhvi, Dinesh, Sharan and others sitting and goofing around a table.

Sharing the pic Janhvi wrote, “Cricket camp #MrandMrsMahi."

Take a look at the Pics here:





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

As soon she posted the pics, comments and likes were showered on it like anything. Rajkummar who is also in the movie wrote," Mrs Mahi" with red hearts. For the lesser-known, This movie is Rajkummar and Janhvi's second project together, prior to this they both were seen in Roohi.

Mr and Mrs Mahi is backed by producer Karan Johar and the film was announced in the year 2021. While announcing the movie, Karan wrote, "One dream, chased by two hearts. Presenting #MrAndMrsMahi, directed by Sharan Sharma who is back with another heart-warming story to tell with his touch of magic! Starring Rajkummar Rao & Janhvi Kapoor, a partnership to look forward to. See you on the field aka the cinemas on 7th October 2022."

The movie is all set to release in theatres on October 7, in the year 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi. Apart from Mr. and Mrs. Mahi, she will be next seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mili and Dostana 2. She was also featured in Gunjan Saxena and Netflix's Ghost Stories. Janhvi had made her debut in the year 2018 with her movie Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khattar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh