Janhvi Kapoor To Make Telugu Movie Debut Opposite Ram Charan In Buchi Babu Sana’s Pan-India Film: Reports

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood currently. The diva is one of the most sought after actors of the current generation and continues to be in the limelight, thanks to her social media presence.

After receiving positive feedback for her performances in films like ‘Mili’ and ‘Good Luck Jerry’, the actor is all set to venture into Tollywood. If reports are to be believed, the diva is all set to make her big Tamil cinema debut with none other than ‘RRR’ superstar Ram Charan.

Ram Charan recently announced that he will be teaming up with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana for a sports drama film. The pan-India project will be jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and Vriddhi Cinemas.

The film is expected to go on floors in December 2022 with Ram Charan in the lead role. According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor’s name is being touted as the leading lady opposite Ram Charan in the film.

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor spoke about her desire to work in south Indian films. “NTR Jr, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, I’d like to work with all of them. They are so talented and the kind of movies that come out from the Telugu industry are huge. One of my all-time favourite Telugu movies is Bommarillu featuring Genelia and Sidharth. I must’ve watched it several times. I also loved Pokiri and Janata Garage. NTR Jr is such a fine actor,” the actor was quoted as saying according to a report in The Hindu.

Earlier, there was buzz about Janhvi Kapoor making her south Indian film industry debut with Jr NTR. But with the latest news about the ‘Mili’ star making her debut opposite Ram Charan, the news has left everyone excited.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in ‘Bawaal’. She will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’.