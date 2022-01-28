New Delhi |Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the past few years, the Indian film industry is witnessing several big projects wherein Hindi and southern cinema actors come together, making it a huge success. Recently, movie buffs are waiting for the release of highly anticipated films RRR, Radhe Shayam, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Liger. Now, another report is coming from South that Jr NTR and filmmaker Buchi Babu are all set to collaborate on a new project. Though they are yet to make an official announcement, rumours are rife that they are considering Janhvi Kapoor for the leading role.

Yes, you read that right, as per a report in Pinkvilla, Uppena director Buchi is keen on casting Janhvi and will try his best to bring her on board. He feels Roohi actress will suit the role, hence, he is leaving no stones unturned to negotiate with the actress. If Janhvi agrees to sign the film, then she will be making her debut in the Souther industry soon. Meanwhile, Jr NTR and Babu's film would be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Well, this is not the first time Janhvi hit the headlines for making a debut in the southern film industry. Earlier, rumours were rife that the actress is all set to make her debut in Tollywood alongside Jr NTR for Trvikiram Srinivas' film NTR30 and Puri Jagannadh's film Jana Gana Mana.

Earlier, Janhvi, in an interview, spill the beans about whether she is receiving an offer from the South film industry. She said, "I have been speaking to a couple of makers but I have not felt like oh my god, I need to do this."

On the work front, Janhvi has several films in her kitty that are scheduled to release this year, namely Karan johar's Dostana 2, co-starring Laksh Lalwani; Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry; and Mathukutty Xavier's Mili, also starring Sunny Kaushal.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv