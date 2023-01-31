Janhvi Kapoor Spotted Leaving Karan Johar's House With Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya, Blushes While Waving At Paps; Watch

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya appear to be making their relationship public. Despite the two being rumoured to be together since their trip to the Maldives last year, they have never confirmed their romance. On Monday night, they were caught by the paparazzi leaving Karan Johar's residence in the same car. Janhvi was seen blushing and smiling while conversing with Shikhar in the video that was shared online and caused quite a stir among netizens.

Watch the video here:

In the video, Janhvi was seen wearing a brown mini dress and a beige coat, with her hair left loose and accessorised with hoop earrings and a black sling bag. Shikhar, on the other hand, had on a full-sleeved sweater and blue jeans. The two were seen engaging in a conversation in the car while the paparazzi took pictures. Shikhar asked the photographers not to obstruct their way, to which Janhvi blushed and smiled. She then waved back at the paparazzi with a smile on her face.

Reacting to the clip, one person wrote, "They look so beautiful," while another added, "She felt shy (laughing emoji)." "Timepass boyfriend", remarked a third. "Kitno ko date karegi (How many people will she date)?," asked a fourth.

Recently, Shikhar and Janhvi were spotted exiting producer Rhea Kapoor's house. They were also present for an event in Delhi in December, 2022. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement celebration in Mumbai was another occasion where the pair was seen together. Shikhar also frequently comments on Janhvi's posts on Instagram.

Shikhar Pahariya, the grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde, was in a relationship with Janhvi before they both decided to part ways.

Janhvi's upcoming projects include Bawaal with Varun Dhawan, which is slated for release on April 7. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi, alongside Rajkummar Rao, in her kitty, in which she will be playing a cricketer.