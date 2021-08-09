Janhvi Kapoor took to her official social media handle to share the video where she is seen dancing on song 'Qayamat' by Sukhwinder Singh. Scroll down to watch the video.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: So the award for best videos on Instagram goes to Janhvi Kapoor. Well, no this ain't some new awards that we are announcing but this is something which you would surely say after watching the 'Roohi' actress' latest video.

Yes, Janhvi took to her official social media handle to share a dance video with her Aksa Gang where she is seen grooving on the song 'Qayamat'. The fun video seems to have been shot inside a hotel room where Janhvi can be spotted slipping in the bathtub and falling on her bed.

Well, if that isn't enough to crack you up, this quirky video has a few special appearances from actresses like Kajol and Kajal Aggarwal. Yes, Janhvi's friends hold these actresses' pictures in their hand as soon as the lyrics of the song say 'Yeh palkein, yeh kaajal.'

Sharing the video, Janhvi captioned it saying, "Aksa gang hain salamat- pesh karte hain humara final video. I promise u it’s qayamat."

Watch Jahnvi Kapoor's Instagram video here:





As soon as the video came, many fans and friends started commenting on it. Reacting to the it, Janhvi's brother Arjun Kapoor commented, "The sheer arbid nature of this video is consuming me." Meanwhile, actress Kajal Aggarwal said, "BahaHahahahhahahahahahahahha love it !!"

On the other hand, talking about the film front, Janhvi was last seen in Rajkummar Rao's Roohi which was a horror-comedy. She will next be featuring in Karan Johar's Dostana 2 and Aanand L Rai's Good Luck Jerry.

So guys, coming back to her video, what are your thoughts on the same? Do let us know.

