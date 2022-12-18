Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya Are Dating Again? Netizens Confused As Duo Parties Together

Janhvi Kapoor has once fueled rumors of dating her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, where the duo was recently spotted at an event in Delhi speculating rumors on getting back together. The photos from their event have gone viral on social media raising questions about the pair getting back together in a relationship.

Janhvi and Shikhar Pahariya were spotted at Kunal Rawal's fashion show in Delhi on Saturday, where the 'Mili' actress was seen in a beige strapless dress paired with the same shade overcoat, whereas Shikhar Pahariya opted for a blingy jacket.

This is the second time in a row this month as the couple is seen together, as earlier this month Shikhar Pahariya was also spotted vacationing with Janhvi Kapoor in the Maldives, leaving fans in wonder if they have rekindled their romance.

Earlier this year, in the 'Koffee With Karan' episode, Karan Johar revealed in a cryptic manner confirming her past relationship with Shikhar Pahariya. Johar revealed that she and Sara Ali Khan have dated 'two brothers' who used to live in his building.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya sharing pictures from their Maldives vacation (Image Courtesy:@SnRahil/Twitter)

Janhvi Kapoor recently came back to the town after having a gala time in the Maldives where the actress shared a series of pictures of looking like a mermaid on the beautiful island. Happen to share the similarities in the pictures of Shikhar Pahariya and Kapoor on their Instagram handles, fans were convinced that Janhvi accompanied Shikhar Pahariya on her vacation time.

Sharing a couple of bombshell pictures on her Instagram, Janhvi was spotted under the moonlit sky where she added a half-moon emoticon and wrote "Meet me in the pale moonlight." Soon Shikhar Pahariya was also seen sharing a similar picture of the moonlit sky on his Instagram stories confirming the duo be together in the Maldives.

Janhvi has never openly accepted her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya, however the actress dated Shikhar before making her Bollywood debut. Pahariya was employed as an investment analyst with a London-based firm, however, returned to India to start his venture with his brother Veer Pahariya named Índia Wyn Together' which is a gaming and entertainment business. Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.

Meanwhile, talking about Janhvi Kapoor's work, the actress recently was seen in Mathukutty Xavier's 'Mili' which was not able to do well at the box office, however, received mixed receptions from the critics. Kapoor will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal' alongside Varun Dhawan.