Janhvi Kapoor Shares 'In Between Take' Pictures With Varun Dhawan From Upcoming Film Bawaal | See Here

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are working in full swing for their upcoming film 'Bawaal'. In between the shoot for the film, both the actors have given a sneak peek at their shoot. Just like that on Saturday Janhvi Kapoor shared a bunch of pictures on her social media with her co-star Varun Dhawan.

Taking to Instagram, Jhanvi shared a couple of pictures, where she can be seen sitting on a bench while resting her head on Varun's shoulder. In the second picture, Janhvi and Varun can be seen giving a set of expressions.

Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "in between takes, comfy cosy but VD still posy" and added a hashtag of their film's name "Bawaal."

Take a look at the picture here:

Earlier, Janhvi also posted a picture with Varun while the actors were in Amsterdam. The two dressed in white crochet outfits.

Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "Having a Bawaal time in Amsterdam...Amsterdam sched wrap, Poland are you ready for us?" and dropped the hashtag of director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Take a look here:

Janhvi and Varun on Thursday shared a video where Varun asked her "Janhvi, you are very arty haan." The actress replies by calling herself "commercial".

Sharing the post, Varun wrote, "Art vs commerce the never-ending debate with Janhvi Kapoor We are sleep deprived shooting in Poland at 2 am bawaal also she is obsessed with Naach Punjabaan as you can see. She got a tennis elbow because she does the step so much."

Meanwhile, on Janhvi's work front, the actress was recently seen in Koffee With Karan season 7's second episode. The actress also recently shared the teaser of the upcoming film 'Good Lucky Jerry'. The movie is helmed by Siddharth Sen and will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on July 29. She will also appear in Mr And Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.

Varun, on the other hand, will later feature in Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.