Jahnvi Kapoor Maldives Diary: The actress left the internet gawking with her sultry floral print bikini picture. Scroll down to have a look at more pics

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Apart from Mumbai, Maldives has become a new spot where every now and then, you are going to see Bollywood celebs vacaying and the latest celeb to join the bandwagon is Janhvi Kapoor. The actress is setting the temperature soaring in the Maldivian beach with her girl gang, and her social media stands as proof. Roohi actress is keeping her fans on their toes by dropping a sneak peek from her summer vacation.

Recently, the actress left the internet gawking with her sultry floral print bikini picture. In the image, we can see Janhvi adorning a yellow-green bikini top paired with a sarong. In the first pic, she left her hair down, while in another, she was seen sporting two braids with a funny expression.

Here have a look:

Well, after dropping this pic, Janhvi has left us in a dilemma as we are unable to pick our favourite outfit among all the OOTD pics she shared on her Instagram handle, since she checked into the Maldives earlier this week.

Earlier, she dropped scintillating pictures in a holographic monokini, which left her fans screaming "Hot". Keeping her fashion game on, Janhvi paired her monokini with metallic accessories and a dazzling smile.

Well, the girl is late for her Maldives vacation, however, she made sure that her vacation diary breaks all records set by other Bollywood celebs.

Here have a look at her blue vacation pics:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the film Roohi co-starring Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao. The actress received immense applaud from both critics and the audience. In the change of events, netizens criticised the film's storyline and lauded the actress shunning the 'nepo kid' tag. Some even compared her to her mother Sridevi.

Next, she will be seen in Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshay. And last but not least, Good Luck Jerry also starring Deepak Dobriyal, Sushant Singh, among others.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv