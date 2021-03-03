Roohi makers released the third song of the film Badiyon Paar. It is a recreated version of the famous pop song 'Let The Music Play'. Scroll down to watch the video

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Roohi starring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, will take you on a spooky ride. Now, as the release date of the film is inching closer, makers are creating a buzz by dropping the songs of the film. Recently, the third song titled Nadiyon Paar of horror-mystery is out.

The song is a recreated version of the famous pop song 'Let The Music Play'. In the video, we can see Janhvi Kapoor sizzling on the song and showing off her belly dancing moves. The actress can is seen donning a sexy golden outfit with a perfect touch of expression throughout the song. However, towards the end of the song, she shows her spooky side with blood dripping off from the corner of her mouth.

Sharing the song Sony Music India took to their YouTube handle and captioned the music video as,"The temperatures are rising and we can’t keep calm. Your favourite dance anthem is here to make you groove and the queen of hearts is ready to slay."

Nadiyon Paar is sung by Sachin-Jigar, Rashmeet Kaur, Shamur and IP Singh. The song is penned by Jigar Saraiya and IP Singh, while it is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Talking about the song Sachin-Jigar in a statement said, "We think that the new version of 'Nadiyon Paar' will incite old memories for listeners who loved the original. It was so much fun collaborating with the artists of the original song. Together, we have tried to amp up the energy of the song, and we had a blast doing so."

Roohi is helmed by Hardik Mehta, while it is bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is slated to hit theatres on March 11, 2021.

