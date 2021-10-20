New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most papped celebrities of B-town, be it on the streets of the town or outside her gym, paparazzi love to capture her on camera. And being the star she is, the actress is usually friendly and polite towards them. However, this time the case was a little different.

Yes, Janhvi was spotted with her dad filmmaker Boney Kapoor at the airport when paps asked the duo to remove their masks. To this, the actress denied and when her father was trying to put off his mask, she schooled him not to do so and even asked paps to stop giving wrong advice.

However, amidst this, one reporter asked her “Kuch nahi hoga (Nothing will happen).” But she stuck to her decision and replied, "Hoga, aise galat advice mat dijiye (please don’t give wrong advice)." However, being generous enough Janhvi did wave goodbye to the cameramen present there before going in her car.

The whole incident was captured on camera and the video of the same found its way to the internet. Take a look:

Apart from that, some reporters even asked Janhvi to show her latest tattoo which she recently got. To this, Janhvi replied saying that she has already posted the pic of it on Instagram.

For the unversed, Janhvi got a tattoo saying, “I love you my Labbu. You are the best baby in the world.” Labbu is what her late mother Sridevi used to call her and Janhvi has dedicated this tattoo to her mom.

Meanwhile, on the film front, the actress will be seen in Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', Anand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry' and multi-starter 'Takht' which also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal