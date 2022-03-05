New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress and queen of millions of heart Janhvi Kapoor is all set to tear a year older tomorrow, and her fans clearly cannot keep calm. The 'Gunjan Saxena' actress was recently spotted outside Mumbai airport on Friday and had the cutest moment with a fan cum photographer.

As Janhvi Kapoor was in rush to catch her flight to fly out of the city, a photographer surprised the diva with a pre-birthday cake and Janhvi's gesture towards the fan millions of hearts. The actress happily accepted the cake and was seen cutting the birthday cake at the airport.

Janhvi can also be seen saying "So sweet of you," and offers a bite to the photographer. The photographer also reminded the actress that she had cut a cake with them a couple of years ago too, to which Janhvi replies, "Nahi, main nahi bhoolti (I don't forget)."

As soon as the video went online, it went viral. Fans spammed the comments section of the post with heart and love emojis.

She is so humble and sweet," one person commented on the video. Another fan wrote, "Kitne pyaar se baat kar rahi hai. Another fan wrote, "She is very humble and down-to-earth human."

Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

In the video, Janhvi was seen wearing a lemon yellow co-ord set which had a zipper cropped jacket and sweatpants. The diva looked absolutely stunning in the video. She threw in a white crop top inside and nailed the look. Accessorizing the look, Janhvi carried a stylish striped handbag. The actress opted for a no-makeup look and looked super happy as she cut her birthday cake with the paps.

While talking about Janhvi's professional front, then the actress will be seen in three projects this year. Janhvi will appear in Dharma Productions' Dostana 2, followed by Good Luck Jerry and the survival thriller Mili.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen