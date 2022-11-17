Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Sridevi And Boney Kapoor Had Secret Wedding, Watch Video

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently gave her fans a tour of her house in Chennai which was the first property bought by her late mother and Bollywood superstar Sridevi.

During a recent interview with Vogue India, the actress revealed that her mom Sridevi and producer dad Boney Kapoor had a "secret wedding".

While giving a glimpse of the 'memorabilia wall,' which features all their family photos from special occasions, the Dhadak actress said: "This is mom and dad's wedding photo. This was some sort of a secret wedding, I think. Which is why they seem so tensed," After a brief pause, she further added, "I don't know if I was supposed to say that."

During the interview, Janhvi also shared a funny memory of how her father once flew to Italy to see Sridevi after a man had flirted with her there.

According to the actress, as soon as her father learnt about the incident, he left Khushi and her behind in Mumbai to go be with their mother in the European country.

Sridevi and Boney Kapoor tied the knot in 1996 and welcomed their first child in 1997. In 2000, they welcomed their second daughter, Khushi.

On February 18, 2018, the Chandni actress breathed her last in Dubai where she and the other members of the Kapoor clan were attending the wedding of actor Mohit Marwah. She was 54 at the time of her death.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mili which was directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by father and Zee studios. The film also starred Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa and revolved around the titular character Mili Naudiyal, who after getting trapped in a freezer, fights to stay alive.

Her next project Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan, is slated to release on April 7, 2023. It is being backed by Sajid Nadiadwala, under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson and directed by Nitesh Tiwari.