Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Details Of Her Private Life, Admits If She Has Ever Made Out In Public

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently answered a question on if she has ever smooched in public. In the same interview, she also discussed if she has ever accepted a movie for financial gain. The Dhadak stated that she has never singed a movie for movie.

She further revealed what she would gift celebrities if she was Santa for a day. The actress stated that she would give Sara Ali Khan 'an adventure trip to Leh Ladakh or a trip to Kedarnath', Kylie Jenner 'patto sarees' for her kids and Priyanka Chopra 'home food'.

In an interview with Times of India, Janhvi was asked about making out in public. The actor bashfully answered, "Yes."

Jahnvi said, "I've avoided the paps many times, I have hid in the dickies of many cars." She furthermore revealed that she uses her name for 'freebies'.

In the last couple of year, Janhvi has been romantically associated with a number of people. Recently, she and her previous flame Shikhar Pahariya were spotted at a gathering in Delhi.

At the beginning of this year, she had revealed the worst thing she had read herself. She told Bollywood Bubble, "That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him. None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies." In the same interview, the actress claimed that she was single.

On the work front, Janhvi was last seen in the survival thriller film Mili alongside Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. The movie was helmed by Mathukutty Xavier and marked Janhvi's first joint venture with her producer dad Boney Kapoor. The flick received well by the audience.

She will be appearing in an imminent sports drama movie Mr and Mrs Maahi, opposite Rajkummar Rao. The exact release date for the movie is yet to be declared. Additionally, she also has social drama flick Bawaal, featuring Varun Dhawan, in her kitty. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will release in the cinemas on April 7, 2023.