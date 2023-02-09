Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor recently left the audiences and critics impressed with her performance in the drama film Mili. The actor, who made her film debut with Ishaan Khattar in Karan Johar’s Dhadak, recently revealed being called out for nepotism and bashed for her acting skills.

In a recent interview with a leading fashion magazine, Janhvi Kapoor said, “No matter what you do, somebody will find faults or have something to say, because that makes them feel important.” The actor told Harper’s Bazaar, “Next thing you know, you’ve made the headlines… and unfortunately, people feed off of that.”

Janhvi Kapoor revealed she knows her strengths and weaknesses. “I’m extremely thankful that I’ve gotten to a point where I can laugh it off. I know my strengths and weaknesses… I’m objective enough to know when I’ve done a good job, and when I haven’t,” the actor added.

“At the risk of sounding arrogant, I also know when I have made some headway, and have given something my all. And through my last two films, I think, I’ve at least established that I have something to offer as an actor,” Janhvi Kapoor told Harper’s Bazaar.

Janhvi Kapoor further spoke about facing harsh comments on social media and said, “You know, it really hurts when you’re putting in the hard work, the sweat and blood, or undergoing the mental turmoil, and some random, anonymous person on the Internet goes like, ‘Acting nahi aati toh kyun karti ho, nepotism ki bachchi?’ (If you can’t act, why do you try, nepo-baby?) It takes all of a second to reduce you to something insignificant."

Meanwhile, on the work front Janhvi Kapoor will be next seen in Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal. The film helmed by Nitish Tiwari was slated to be released in April this year, but has been postponed to a later date owing to some work pending on the VFX department.