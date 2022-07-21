Janhvi Kapoor Raises Temperature In A Blue Corset Jumpsuit | See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for her upcoming film 'Good Luck Jerry', which will release on Disney+Hotstar. The actress is currently busy promoting her film and has been giving updates about the film on her social media. Apart from impressing fans with her all-new avatar in Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi is also raising the temperature these days with her stunning looks. Janhvi has posted some gorgeous pictures on Instagram from Good Luck Jerry promotions.

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, " I’ll be your bluebird".

Janhvi looks beautiful in a blue jumpsuit with a corset. She was recently shooting her film 'Bawaal' and took a break from her filming schedule and went trekking. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "it was a good day".

Recently, her song 'Mor Mor' was released and Janhvi shared a fun video with her friends. Sharing the video, Janvi wrote, "Aap kaise dikhte hain aur kaise hain asal mein? Bataiye zara nikaliye apne Mor wale pankh. Mor Mor out".

The trailer of Good Luck Jerry was released a few days ago. Sharing the trailer, Janhvi wrote, "FINALLY! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi". (Finally meet Jerry. And remember, I am not what I look like.)

Janhvi Kapoor also introduced the other characters from the film on another poster. In the picture, she can be seen sitting in the middle surrounded by the goons carrying weapons. She wrote, "Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar."

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. Good Luck Jerry is a dark comedy film, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Meanwhile, Janhvi will star in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it will release in 2023. She will be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi, along with Rajkumar Rao.