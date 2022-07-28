Janhvi Kapoor Pens A Heartfelt Note As She Wraps Up 'Bawaal' Shoot | See Pics

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement. The actors have been keeping their fans updated about their shooting schedules and have shared many behind the scene pictures and videos on social media. Now, the duo has finally wrapped up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial. Janhvi has penned a heartfelt note on Instagram and also shared some behind the scene photos.

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures, Janhvi wrote, "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it."

She further expressed her gratitude for working with Nitesh Tiwari. She wrote, "I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values."

Janhvi also thanked her co-star Varun Dhawan for supporting her. "And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u," Janhvi added.

She added, " I can write an essay on everyone in our team who’s made this film so special for me but I think there’s a word limit… but basically I’ll miss you all and thank you for making the last three months feel like magic and now.. back to reality! #Bawaal"

To this, Varun commented, "Jk. don’t cry". He also wrote, "Jk ur sugar free ice cream is here". Meanwhile, Nitesh Tiwari is all hearts for this post.

Bawaal was announced in March 2022. The movie will hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.