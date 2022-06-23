Janhvi Kapoor Paints The Town Red In Thigh-High Slit Dress | See Pics

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is painting the town red with her new set of pictures. The Good Luck Jerry actress has been treating her fans with one hot photo after another. Janhvi who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Good Luck Jerry on Thursday posted some pictures of herself in a blood-red shimmery thigh-high slit dress.

In the set of pictures, Janhvi has donned a red dress with the same coloured boots and has complimented her look with red hot lip colour. sharing the picture on Instagram, Janhvi captioned it, "If Jerry was a Cherry".

Soon after she posted her glammed-up and hot pics fans and her friends started flooding her comments box. Arjun Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan also reacted to Janhvi Kapoor’s smoking hot photos. While the Bhoot Police actor wrote, “Time to make Merry (sic)”, which rhymed with Janhvi’s caption, Sara posted three fire emojis.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Janhvi was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' where she essayed the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. She is shooting for 'Bawaal', which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. It will be the first collaboration between Janhvi and Varun. She is also working on the movie 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

'Good Luck Jerry' has been directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh.

Speaking of Janhvi's film 'Good Luck Jerry', it is scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on July 29. The film, set in Punjab has been produced by filmmaker Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions