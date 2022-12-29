Janhvi Kapoor On Her Mantra To Achieve Success: 'No Substitute For Hard Work, Keep Evolving'

Janhvi Kapoor has proved herself to be a rising star in Bollywood after getting praised for her performance in Mili and Good Luck Jerry. The actress has a bunch of films lined up and seems like she will have a busy 2023. Recently, Janhvi reflected on her journey in Bollywood and talked about success and hard work.

While talking to Subhash K Jha in an interview for rediff.com, the Mili star shared her mantra to achieve success.

“There is no substitute for hard work. And if your heart is clean and you put your heart and soul into your work, even if it takes longer, slowly and surely, people will start recognising that about you," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Talking about the PR game and trends, Janhvi said, "There’s no need to get caught up in the noise and PR game and lose bearings on the stuff that really matters. Even if it seems like the only way to get ahead in this race."

“Also to keep evolving. And never take yourself too seriously. And know that there’s never any set formula for success, it’s all about enjoying the journey and never getting complacent," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janvhi Kapoor was last seen in Mili, which is an official remake of the 2019 Malayalam film 'Helen', directed by filmmaker Mathukutty Xavier. The story revolves around Mili, who gets stuck in a freezer fighting to stay alive. Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, the movie also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

The movie did not perform well at the box office and clashed with Phone Bhoot and Double XL as well. It will soon release on the OTT platform.

She will be seen in Bawal, along with Varun Dhawan. The movie will release in 2023 and it is directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The star cast has already wrapped up shooting for the film.