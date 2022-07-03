Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan Look Gorgeous As They Twin In Red In Amsterdam | See Pics

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is giving major travel goals to her fans these days. Earlier, the actress shared some stunning pictures from beautiful destinations like Paris, Berlin and many more. Janhvi's next destination is Amsterdam and she was joined by Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa.

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "#amstagram".

Janhvi looks stunning in all the pictures. In the first picture, she kept her outfit casual and stylish and can be seen wearing a dungaree with a green top. In another picture, she can be seen in an all-white outfit paired with a blue sling bag. She can be seen with Nysa as well and they both look beautiful as they twin in a red dresses. Apart from her pictures, Janhvi also shared some beautiful views of Amsterdam. Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari also dropped a heart emoticon on Janhvi's post.

Janhvi recently shared some pictures in an all-white outfit. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "w a side of trouble #GoodLuckJerry". She looked beautiful in a white corset top with a white blazer and white skirt.

Janhvi was in Berlin in June and shared some gorgeous pictures on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "hallo Berlin!". She looked stunning in a floral print dress with a thigh-high slit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will be seen in Good Luck Jerry, which also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matt, the movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 29, 2022.

She is also currently busy shooting for Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. The movie will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and it is slated to release on April 7, 2023. She will be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi as well, along with Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and in Roohi, alongside Rajkumar Rao.