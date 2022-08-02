Janhvi Kapoor Looks Ravishing In Blue Plunging Neckline Gown | See Pic

Janhvi Kapoor has been hitting the headlines these days as the actress impressed the audience with her performance in 'Good Luck Jerry'. She was earlier shooting for her film 'Bawaal' as well. During Good Luck Jerry promotions, Janhvi impressed everyone with her style statement and aced the fashion game. She has also shared some pictures from Good Luck Jerry promotions. Take a look.

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "#GoodluckJerry now on @disneyplushotstar".

Janhvi looks stunning in a shimmery gown with a plunging neckline. She kept her makeup look natural and kept her hair in a half bun.

Janhvi has started prepping for Mr And Mrs Mahi, along with Rajkumar Rao. The actress will essay the role of a cricketer. Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "Back to the grind. #Mr&MrsMahi".

Earlier, Janhvi set the internet on fire with her monochrome pictures in her saree. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "#Jerry ko itne pyaar se apnane ke liye thank you".

She recently wrapped up shooting for 'Bawaal' and shared some BTS pics on Instagram. She also penned a heartfelt note talking about her journey of working on Bawaal. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures, Janhvi wrote, "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it."

"I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values," Janhvi wrote thanking director Nitesh Tiwari.

She also expressed her gratitude towards her co-star Varun Dhawan for supporting her. "And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u," Janhvi added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will star in Mili. Her film 'Bawaal' will release in 2023.