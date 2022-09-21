Janhvi Kapoor Looks Mesmerizing In A Floral Saree, Fans Say 'Simplicity At Its Best' | See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is a true-blue fashionista. The Bollywood star, who made her Hindi film debut with the 2018-film ‘Dhadak’, serves her fans with her glamorous looks every now and then.

Recently, Janhvi took to her social media account to share pictures of herself looking stunning in an ethnic attire. Taking to her Instagram account, Janhvi posed for pictures in a beautiful floral saree. Keeping her makeup minimal and hair set back, the actor looked absolutely ethereal. Take a look:

Fans of the ‘Gunjan Saxena’ star took to the comments section to react to her pictures. One user wrote, “baby girl @janhvikapoor.” Another wrote, “Gorgeous.”

Recently, a transition video of Janhvi went viral on social media. In the video, the actor could be seen transitioning from a bathrobe with black goggles to a hot white bodycon dress. Her friend, Muskan too featured in the video, where she transitioned from a bathrobe with black goggles to a white crop top and short skirt. The ‘Roohi’ actor captioned the post, “all our extroverted friends screaming at us on a Friday night ( @orry1 )”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in the recently released film, ‘Good Luck Jerry’. The film premiered directly on Disney+ Hotstar and met with positive feedback. Janhvi too enjoyed good reviews for OTT film.

Janhvi is currently busy with the shooting of her upcoming film, ‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’. The film, which also stars National Award winning actor Rajkummar Rao, is set against the backdrop of cricket.

‘Mr and Mrs Mahi’ will see the duo, Janhvi and Rajkumar, pair up for the second time, after their horror-comedy film, ‘Roohi’ in 2021. Helmed by director by Sharan Sharma, the film is bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

The cricket-drama is slated to release on October 7 and will clash with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘GoodBye’, which will mark the ‘Pushpa’ star’s Hindi film debut.