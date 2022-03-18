New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor can nail any outfit. The actress knows how to pull off any look very smoothly. Last night Janhvi was among one of the guests who was spotted at Apoorva Mehta's birthday bash. Filmmaker Karan Johar who hosted the grand party consisted of celebrities like Gauri Khan, Kajol, Tara Sutaria, Bobby Deol, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Ananya Panday, and more stars.

While several stars made heads turn, Janhvi was no less. The 'Gunjan Saxena' actress was seen wearing a golden ensemble. If you are looking to upgrade your close, then Janhvi's outfit ideas are your go-to place. Various pictures of the actress surfaced on the internet where she can be seen posing for the camera outside the venue.

In the picture, Janhvi can be seen wearing a shimmering golden ensemble for the occasion, serving tips on looking like the life of the party.

Take a look at Janhvi's pictures here:

Janhvi opted for a strappy golden midi dress for the biggest Bollywood bash of this year. The dress comes adorned with shimmering mirrors embellished all over, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a bodycon silhouette. Overall Janhvi's dress accentuated her body as the actress flaunted her curves. She paired the dress with matching strapped high heels.

Since Janhvi's dress was so glam that the actress ditched accessories with her heavily embellished dress. She just opted for a pair of studs and left her hair open.

Fans spammed the comment section of the post with heart and fire emojis. While one wrote, "Damnnn and added heart eye emojis, another commented, "She's looking stunning."

Meanwhile, on Janhvi's work front, the actress will be next in Mili, for which she finished shooting. Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Janhvi will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddhart Sengupta.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen