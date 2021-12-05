New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor always manages to turn heads with her appearance. The actress recently attended the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Saturday with her uncle Anil Kapoor and guess what, she complemented her dashing uncle in a floral organza saree. The actress took to her social media handle to turn up the heat by posting her breathtaking pics for fans.

Before making her way to HTLS, Janhvi had a dazzling photoshoot showing off her sheer floral saree replete with rose print in the subtle red and pink hues. The saree also had a silver border that enhanced the simple look of the actress. Roohi actress paired the saree with a white deep neck blouse and accessorised with silver-blue jhumkis, ring and chunky silver bangles.

She adorned centre-parted tresses with soft curls, and for makeup, she chose brown lip shade, kohl-rimmed eyes, blushed cheeks and small black bindi.

Here have a look:

As soon as she dropped the post, her fans could keep calm and bombarded her comment section with heart and fire emoticons appreciating her look.

Janhvi's stylist Mohit Rai also dropped several pics of her from the photoshoot on his Instagram handle. Calling Janhvi, 'Paramsundari' he wrote, "@janhvikapoor wearing florals in fall and doing groundbreaking things"

Meanwhile, speaking at HTLS, Janhvi talked about the impact of social media criticism in her life. She said, "I gave it a lot of value at one point because I told myself it was important to understand the pulse of what the audience wants, where I'm lacking, what I need to work on. But it has its positives and negatives. I'm used to the critiquing. I think I've been used to it my whole life. We as a family have been used to it for a long time”.

On the work front, she was last seen in Roohi, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Next, she will be seen in Dostana 2, Mili and Siddharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv