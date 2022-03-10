New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor rule millions of heart. The actress without any doubt looks drop-dead gorgeous in every attire. Janhvi has once again set the internet ablaze with her recent social media post, and oh boy! Her fans clearly cannot keep calm.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Janhvi shared a video from her photoshoot. In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a golden noodle-strap mini-dress and accessorized it with golden earrings, while she posed for the camera. The actress looked absolutely stunning in the dress. Janhvi kept her makeup minimal and opted for soft Kohl eye and golden highlighter, which accentuated her beautiful brown eyes.

Sharing the video, Janhvi dropped the yellow heart emoji as the caption.

Take a look at Janhvi’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The post garnered above 2 lakh likes within an hour, and fans spammed her comment section with fire and heart emojis. While one user wrote ‘fantastic’, another commented ‘hot’.

A few days back, Janhvi also posted pictures in the same dress, while giving a sensuous pose for the camera. The actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to enthralling her fans. Janhvi is an active social media user and often updates her fans.

Take a look at Janhvi’s post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi always manages to stay in people’s hearts because of her actions. Recently, while jetting off for her birthday, Janhvi was seen cutting the cake with paparazzi at Mumbai airport.

While talking about Janhvi's work front then, the actress was recently spotted shooting for Good Luck Jerry. The film is helmed by Siddhart Sengupta. Janhvi will also be seen in Mili, which is helmed by Mathukutty Xavier. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen