Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is undoubtedly a diva and always stuns her fans with her beauty and charm. She often posts beautiful pictures on social media and fans just can't stop gushing over her pictures. From stunning outfits to on-point makeup, Janhvi never fails to impress the audience. Now, the actress has posted some gorgeous photos again and fans are just lovestruck by her beauty.

Sharing the photos, Janhvi wrote, "we’re after the same rainbows end".

The actress is currently in Berlin shooting for her upcoming film Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Manish Malhotra and director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari left heart emoticons on Janhvi's pictures. Janhvi looks beautiful in a black top paired with a blue denim jacket. She kept her hair open and makeup look simple and donned a pair of hoop earrings.

Earlier, Janhvi shared some stunning pictures from Berlin. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "hallo Berlin!". She looked stunning in a floral dress with a thigh-high slit. Shanaya Kapoor loved Janhvi's dress and commented, "I’m stealing this dress".

The actress was recently in Paris with Varun Dhawan to shoot for Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Bawaal. She wrote, "au revoir!".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will star in Mili and has already finished shooting for the film. Also starring Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa, the movie is directed by Mathukutty Xavier. She will be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi, which will also star Rajkumar Rao. This will be Janhvi's second collaboration with Rajkumar as they were seen together in Roohi. She will star in Good Luck Jerry, directed by Siddhart Sengupta.

Janhvi made her Bollywood debut opposite Ishaan Khatter with Dhadak in 2018. She starred in Ghost Stories, Roohi, and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor will also make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

