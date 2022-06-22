New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Diva Janvhi Kapoor surely knows how to own a look and slay with it. Recently, Janhvi posted a series of pictures from a party, wherein the actress shined in a pink mini dress. Taking to Instagram, the 'Dhadak' actor captioned her post, 'Meet me on a Monday'.

In the first picture, Janhvi exudes a glamorous pose, sitting on a glossy floor, one hand behind her head, eyes closed. She donned a sparkly, pink-coloured sequin, halter neck dress and accessorized her look with a pair of small-studded earrings and pointed stilettos.

Janhvi must have driven all her fans into a frenzy with her alluring expressions in the second picture. She struck a dainty pose, raising both her arms, looking like a diva. She sported a golden eyeshadow with a shade of glossy pink lipstick and let her curly hair loose.

As for the third picture, Janhvi was seen lying on her back, staring right into the camera, with a hand on her forehead. She indeed looked quite beautiful with her subtle yet flawless makeup.

In the fourth picture, Janhvi clicked a picture with Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor. All three ladies wore strappy dresses looking stunning, smiling for the camera. Ananya seemed to be holding some sort of snack in her hands.

Meanwhile, on Janhvi's professional front, the actress was seen last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl,' where she essayed the role of an Indian Air Force Pilot. She is currently shooting for 'Bawaal', which is helmed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The drama film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 7, 2023. She is also working on the movie 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

The actress also has Good Luck Jerry in her kitty. The film directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matta also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The film is all set to release on July 29 at Disney+Hotstar.

Posted By: Ashita Singh