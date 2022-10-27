Janhvi Kapoor Is An Absolute Slayer In This Neon Green Saree At ‘Mili’ Promotions | See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor at the promotions of her upcoming film 'Mili'. (Image Credits: Viral Bhayani)

Janhvi Kapoor is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film ‘Mili’. On Thursday, the fashionista was recently spotted in Mumbai’s Bandra during an event for the film.

Looking glamorous in a neon green saree, Janhvi Kapoor made for an absolute fashionista in this ethnic wear. The diva kept her accessories to a minimum and wore a pair of jhumkas. Janhvi Kapoor kept her hair open and completed her look with a ring in her hand.

Take a look at the pictures:

Talking about the film, ‘Mili’ is being billed as a survival thriller movie. The film is an official Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie ‘Helen’. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa.

‘Mili’ will have its theatrical release on November 4, 2022. The movie will clash at the box-office with Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’. ‘Phone Bhoot’ also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khattar and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles and is billed as a horror-comedy.

‘Mili’ will also clash at the box office with Janhvi Kapoor’s half brother Arjun Kapoor’s film ‘Kuttey’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor recently starred in the Disney+ Hotstar original film ‘Good Luck Jerry’. The movie received positive reviews from critics and the audiences alike.

After ‘Mili’, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in ‘Bawaal.’ The movie also stars Varun Dhawan and will be helmed by Nitesh Tiwari. ‘Bawaal’ will be released in theaters next year on April 7, 2023.

Janhvi Kapoor will reunite with her ‘Roohi’ co-star Rajkummar Rao for Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions’ film ‘Mr and Mrs Maahi’. The film is based on cricket and will be released in 2023.







