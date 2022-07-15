Janhvi Kapoor Is A Sight To Behold In All-New Avatar As Jaya Kumari | See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for the release of her dark-comedy film 'Good Luck Jerry'. The actress is seen in an all-new avatar for the movie, but Janhvi has pulled off her new look in the film with ease. Now, Janhvi has introduced the audience to her character 'Jaya Kumari' with some stills from the film and she looks beautiful in those pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "Jaya Kumari aka Jerry getting all dressed up to cause some chaos. Good luck nahi bolenge? 29th July ko dikhiyega only on @disneyplushotstar".

Fans and B-Town celebs are just lovestruck by these beautiful pictures. Tara Sutaria wrote, "Third picture brooo so beautiful. Love the whole look too".

The trailer of Good Luck Jerry was released on Thursday. Sharing the trailer, Janhvi wrote, "FINALLY! Miliye Jerry se. Aur yaad rakhiye- hum jitne dikhte hain, utne hain nahi". (Finally meet Jerry. And remember, I am not what I look like.)

Janhvi also unveiled the new poster of her film, which introduced other characters as well. She wrote, "Miliye mere business partners se! Bina puche dikha diye hain aap sabko, ab kuch gadbad na hojaaye! Good luck nahi kahenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar". (meet my business partners. I have shown this to everyone without asking anyone, I hope it will not cause any trouble. Won't you say Good luck?)"

Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, Good Luck Jerry is a dark comedy film. The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 29, 2022. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood, and Sushant Singh. It is the official remake of the Tamil film Kolamaavu Kokila.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and in Roohi, alongside Rajkumar Rao. She is currently busy shooting for Bawaal, along with Varun Dhawan. She will star in Mr And Mrs Mahi, along with Rajkumar Rao.