Janhvi Kapoor In White Bodycon Dress Is All About Chic And Glamour | See Pics

JANHVI Kapoor has been getting a lot of praise after her stellar performance in the movie 'Good Luck Jerry'. She is currently preparing for her film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' in which she will essay the role of a cricketer. She has not been very active on social media these days. but she is back now and posted some drop dead gorgeous pictures on Instagram. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "passionate from miles away, passive with the things u say."

Janhvi looks stunning in a body con white dress. She kept her makeup look natural and tied her hair in a bun.

Earlier, she posted beautiful pictures in a casual white tee and blue denim shorts. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "undone".

She also set the internet on fire in a saree look. She wore a stunning white sequin saree to a wedding. Sharing the photos, Janhvi wrote, "icy-spicy".

She gives some glimpses of her practice schedule for Mr And Mrs Mahi. Sharing the picture, Janhvi wrote, "Back to the grind. #Mr&MrsMahi". She will be seen with Rajkumar Rao in the film.

She has already wrapped up shooting for her film 'Bawaal'. After the movie wrapped, she penned a heartfelt note talking about her journey of working on Bawaal. Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures, Janhvi wrote, "From stalking Nitesh sir and Sajid sir to make sure I get this film, to praying obsessively that it happens, to pinching myself every day that I’m actually shooting for it, to having finally wrapped it."

"I still can’t believe that I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of this wholesome, heartfelt world that Nitesh sir has created. I’ve learnt so much from you sir, so much about films and making movies with love but more about the value in being a person that leads their life with such dignity and honest values," Janhvi wrote thanking director Nitesh Tiwari.

She also thanked Varun Dhawan for supporting her. "And Varun, I can say thank you for always looking out for me and all those generic things that hold true but what I really want to say is that although we disagree and annoy each other more often than not, Nisha will always be on Ajjus team and always root for u and also find restaurants that have salmon tartare or grilled chicken for u," Janhvi wrote.