Janhvi Kapoor In Thigh-Slit Skirt And Lace Corset Is All About Glamour | See Pics

Bollywood actress Janvhi Kapoor knows how to impress her fans with her beauty and charm. The actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film 'Good Luck Jerry'. During the promotion, Janhvi is raising the fashion bar with her stunning outfits. Janhvi has shared some gorgeous pictures on social media and she looks divine in a white suit.

Sharing the pictures, Janhvi wrote, "w a side of trouble #GoodLuckJerry".

Janhvi looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white corset top with a white blazer and white skirt. She paired her outfit with a necklace, kept her hair in a bun and also kept her make-up look natural.

Recently, Janvhi painted the town red with a stunning red shimmery gown. She wrote, "if #Jerry was a cherry".

In these pictures, Janhvi wore a beautiful red dress with a pair of boots of the same colour. She kept her hair open and gave it a wavy hair look and donned red lipstick matching her gown. B-town stars Sara Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor also commented on her pictures.

Janhvi shared her first look from Good Luck Jerry on Instagram and wrote, "Nikal Padi hu main ek naye adventure par, GoodLuck nahi bolenge? #GoodLuckJerry streaming from 29th July on @disneyplushotstar".

Apart from Janhvi Kapoor, Good Luck Jerry also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh. The movie will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 29, 2022. It is directed by Sidharth Sengupta and written by Pankaj Matt.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi will star in Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan. The movie will be directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. It is slated to release on April 7, 2023. She will also star in Mr and Mrs Mahi. Janhvi was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, along side Pankaj Tripathi.