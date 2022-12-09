Janhvi Kapoor Gives A Roundup Of Her Fun 24 Hours In Maldives; Take A Look

Janhvi Kapoor, who has been working in back to back films this year, was off for a fun vacay in the Maldives recently. The actor took to her social media account to post pictures from her tropical holiday and took her fans through the ‘24 hours of fun’.

Taking to her Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor posted a series of pictures from Maldives, in which the Bollywood star looked absolutely stunning. In the caption of her post, Janhvi wrote, “The last 24 hours were fun.” Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post here:

Janhvi Kapoor donned a multi-coloured floral monokini and accessorized her look with a bucket hat of the same print. The ‘Roohi’ star also posed in an orange swimsuit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor starred in two films this year. The actor was seen in a thriller drama film, ‘Good Luck Jerry’, which had a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. Janhvi Kapoor received rave reviews for her film and got a good response from the film critics as well.

Janhvi Kapoor next starred in ‘Mili’. The film clashed with Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ and Sonakshi Sinha’s ‘Double XL’ at the box office. ‘Mili’ was able to carve its own space in the audiences’ hearts and Janhvi Kapoor received good feedback for her role in the thriller film.

‘Mili’ was the official Hindi language remake of a Malayalam film and also starred Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

The Bollywood star will next be seen in the sports drama film ‘Mr and Mrs Maahi’. Janhvi Kapoor will be reuniting with her ‘Roohi’ co-actor Rajkummar Rao for the film.

Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen starring alongside Varun Dhawan for the first time in Nitesh Tiwarii’s ‘Bawaal’. The film is slated to release in the theaters on April 7, 2023.