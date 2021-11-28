New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Who isn't acquainted with Janhvi Kapoor's quirky and funny side? However, have you seen her annoyed side? Well, she is among a few celebs who are active on social media and keeps dropping hilarious reels or gorgeous photoshoot pics. Recently, she shared a video on her Instagram handle scolding one of her crew members, but there is a catch.

Roohi actress shared her hilarious take on the viral meme 'Pooja, what is this behaviour'. In the video, the actress is adorning a blue skin-tight top and white shorts, lashing out at her hairdresser for a petty reason. Her dramatic fighting skills will leave you all in splits, just like her friends. She captioned the video as, "Do you guys think I need help"

Soon after she dropped the video, fans and her friends, including her big brother Arjun Kapoor, bombarded her comment section with hilarious comments. Arjun wrote, "YES", along with an expressionless emoji, while her cousin Shanaya Kapoor wrote, "I'm prating for u" with a red heart.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress just a day ago wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, Milli. It is the first time, Janhvi is collaborating with her father, Boney Kapoor and talking about the same, she wrote a lengthy and heartfelt note for her father on Instagram. The note read, "t’s a wrap! #Milli My first film with papa, of whom I’ve only heard stories of all my life as a producer. But after working with you, and it feels so cool to say that!! I finally know what everyone means when they say you give your heart and soul to each film you take up. That isn’t the only reason this film is so special to me- it’s been the most inspiring journey to work with someone so completely consumed by his focus and love for cinema like @mathukuttyxavier sir. Thank you and @noblebabuthomas for your guidance and patience. For reinstating my belief that if you work honestly enough and hard enough, however tough the journey is- it’s still the closest thing to magic. And it’s worth everything. I hope you guys feel the same way when you see the film! And I hope we make you proud papa thank you for this journey."

Apart from this, the actress has several interesting films in her kitty, namely Dostana 2, A quasi-sequel to the 2008 film Dostana and Sidharth Sengupta's black comedy crime, Good Luck Jerry.

