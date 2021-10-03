New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: When it comes to taking short vacations, Janhvi Kapoor never holds herself back, the Dhadak girl enjoys spending time with her pals at beaches and serene locations and gives us a glimpse about the same on social media. Recently, the actress once again took some time out from her rather busy shooting schedule and was spotted exploring the woods with her gang.

Yes, she even took to her official Instagram handle where she uploaded a number of pics and videos from her trekking trip. In the post, Janhvi can be seen wearing a tank top and green shorts.

The photos featured Janhvi walking with her friends, posing in th grass and taking a dip in the river. She captioned her photos and videos saying “les fleurs du mal”.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

This is not the first time Janhvi has dropped clicks like these, going by her Instagram handle seems like she is quite a nomad and her profile is filled with many such pictures of short one-day trips.

Besides social media, Janhvi is a prominent face among paps, who keep following her and click her in her gym and airport looks. She is also spotted making public appearances pretty often.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in horror comedy 'Roohi' starring Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Apart from this, the actress has quite a few films in her kitty including Karan Johar's 'Dostana 2', multi-starrer 'Takht', Aanand L Rai's 'Good Luck Jerry'.

