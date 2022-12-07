Janhvi Kapoor Drops Sizzling Hot Picture In Black Outfit, 'Special Friend' Orhan Says This

Janhvi Kapoor, who keeps treating her Instagram family with dazzling images and entertaining videos from time to time, on Wednesday, dropped a sizzling hot picture of herself in an all-black outfit with a deep-cut neckline.

In the caption, she wrote, "season's greetings!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Not long after she shared the pictures, her alleged boyfriend, Orhan Awatramani, left a cute reply in the comment’s section. He said, "I miss you," with a couple of black heart emojis.

Her fans also inundated the comment’s section with love and appreciation. While one user wrote, "fire," several others left heart emoticons below the post.

On Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor posted gorgeous photos of herself ina white emsemble and captioned it as "Walking into (Christmas tree emoticon) szn (season) like (angel emoticon).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Soon after she shared the post, Orhan commented, "Walk over to my house." Janhvi's cousin Rhea Kapoor wrote, "Looking hot jaanu," followed by a heart emoticon.

For the unversed, Orhan Awatramani is a renowned social media influencer and has over 100K supporters on his Instagram page. He has been spotted with famous star kids such as Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty and many others, however, his rapport with Janhvi Kapoor stands out.

Janhvi Kapoor, a few days back, had uploaded a picture from the filming of her new movie Mr & Mrs Mahi, which also stars Rajkummar Rao.

The snap was from a rehearsal where the actress was wearing sportswear and holding a cricket bat. Alongside the post, she wrote, "It's been a minute #MrandMrsMahi."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

The Dhadak star has had a splendid 2022 as her films GoodLuck Jerry and Mili received positive response from both the audience and critics.

Next, she will be seen in Bawal opposite Varun Dhawan and Mr & Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Both movies will be out next year, but the release dates have not been confirmed by the producers yet.