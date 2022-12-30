Janhvi Kapoor Donned In Pink, Meets Rumored Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya At Anant Ambani’s Engagement Bash | Watch

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted Thursday attending Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash at Ambani's residence in Mumbai's Antilia.' As Janhvi Kapoor reached the venue, the 'Mili' actress was seen meeting with her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

The rumored couple was all smiles for the event, where Janhvi Kapoor was all decked up in a pink saree with a sleeveless blouse keeping her hair down. On the other hand, Shikhar Pahariya donned a white kurta set for the event.

The video surfaced on the internet as a paparazzo account uploaded it making rounds on the internet. The video opens with Janhvi Kapoor entering the venue amidst the security guards and with her police personnel, whereas at the entrance she was soon greeted by Shikhar Pahariya, where the duo together entered the event and made an appearance.

Many netizens hailed the look of Janhvi Kapoor and are set to see the rumored couple to be officially together again. One social media user wrote, "Janhvi Kapoor is back with Shikhar Pahariya again," whereas another person commented, "She looks elegant." Other fans wrote, "Looking pretty in saree," while many speculated on their relationship status commenting, "She is back with Shikhar Pahariya."

Recently, Janhvi Kapoor was also seen on a vacation with Shikhar Pahariya in the Maldives, where Kapoor shared a series of pictures of her from the beach including beautiful images of the sun and moon.

Coincidently, some of the images shared by Shikhar Pahariya were extremely similar, disclosing that the couple was together looking at the similarities between their shared pictures. Shikhar Pahariya was also seen commenting on Janhvi Kapoor's Maldive pictures, where he wrote, "Moon spirit" with a string of red heart emoticons.

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of Sushilkumar Shinde, the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Shikhar reportedly dated Janhvi Kapoor before the actress made her Bollywood debut, however, the two parted ways. On the celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar, the host of the show, almost confirmed their dating rumors.

Talking about Janhvi Kapoor's work front, the actress was recently seen in Mattukutty Xavier's 'Mili' which was a flop at the box office. She will next be seen with Varun Dhawan in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Bawaal.' Janhvi also has 'Mr. And Mrs. Mahi' with Rajkumar Rao in her kitty.