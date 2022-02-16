New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Janhvi Kapoor on Wednesday raised the internet's temperature a little higher after she posted a series of her sultry photos. Janhvi who enjoys a huge fan following never lets her fans down. Every time, the Dhadak actress puts up her pictures on social media she makes her fans go crazy.

Today, Janhvi again attracted many eyes towards her after she posted a pic decked up in a black dress. Sharing the photos, Janhvi captioned it, "flaming hot Cheetos."

In the pictures, Janhvi can be seen wearing a slip-on dress of satin fabric. She has complimented her outfit with a tied messy bun while she flaunts her golden round earrings looking gorgeous as ever. In the series of pics, she is posing differently looking at 'S*xy Mess'.

She has kept her make to minimal with silver eyeliner and rose pink lip color. The eyeliner she opted for has enhanced her looks with all the right elements.

Eversince, Janhvi posted those pictures, her comment box is flooded with comments, and her post showered with likes. Janhvi always know to make an impact on the internet with her pics.

"Hottiee," commented one user, while a second one commented, " The most beautiful" also a third wrote, "You are beyond stunning my girl."

A few days ago, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a few hazy pictures of hers enjoying the sunset from her balcony. In hazy pictures of Janhvi, she is seen sitting at a corner of her balcony, soaking in the beauty of a bloody-orange-coloured setting sun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Roohi opposite Raj Kummar Rao. She will be seen in Karan Johar's Mr and Mrs Mahi. She shared the first look of the movie on Instagram where the actress was practicing on the ground with Dinesh Karthik.

